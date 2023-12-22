FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies hosted young musicians from Fresno Unified at Chuckchansi Park in Downtown Fresno for a music camp concert.

There were two winter camps for students. Organizers say one camp focused on forming a rock band and had training with professional musicians.

Organizers say the second one taught students how to operate sound systems and video screens.

Zack Mosely is a student at one of the Fresno Unified schools and this is his second year at the rock band camp.

“The first year I came I was a little nervous because I didn’t know if I was going to be good enough for all of them because of their skills,” Mosely said. “But then once I got to know them more we got to be able to get together we got to be able to show our experiences and how they’ve taught us – they’ve taught me more than I’ve ever known.”

The Grizzlies President, Derek Franks says that the stadium offers a unique opportunity.

“The stadium offers a unique opportunity to give some of that audio-visual cameras and things that we do to operate baseball games and entertainment so they’re using the video board, sound system the cameras and really getting behind the scenes and using our equipment,” Franks said.

The camps were offered for free to Fresno Unified students.