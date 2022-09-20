FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second annual Children’s Business Fair of Fresno & Clovis is being held September 24 & 25th during Clovis Fest in Old Town Clovis.

The event hosts 80 young entrepreneurs as they show off their creative and unique businesses. The young business owners range in age from 6 to 17. The event is Free and open to the public. Many of the children will be selling their products during the two-day marketplace.

The event is hosted by the volunteer organization, Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs.