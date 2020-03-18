‘You wonder how you will pay your bill’; Clovis and Fresno businesses react to new emergency order

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – On Tuesday, both the City of Fresno and the City of Clovis updated its emergency declaration and ordered all bars to close and restaurants to limit service to take out or delivery.

“I haven’t seen my friend in a couple of months so we figured we better sit down for a second,” said Fresno resident Jason Chappell.

Jason and his friend Marty enjoyed one last meal together at Irene’s Cafe in Fresno’s Tower District. They were some of the final ones to dine in after the city of Fresno ordered all bars to close and restaurants limit service to takeout or delivery.

“I feel very emotional for the people who served my food right now, for Uber, for a lot of companies dependent on us to bring us food and take us here and there and how they are going to live,” said Marty Aram.

The same sentiment is felt in Clovis, as bars and restaurants put up signs to let customers know it has to be “to-go.”

Eerily quiet this St. Patrick’s Day in Old Town #Clovis. Closed signs are up following an update to the state of emergency ordering all restaurants and bars to close, takeout & delivery only. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/qkoIP89F5X — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 18, 2020

“Just since Friday we’ve probably changed our plan four to five times,” said The Craft House owner Greg Wilson.

The Craft House just celebrated three years and said the business was on the rise in revenue.

“Now it’s come to a screeching halt so you now wake up in the morning wondering how you will pay your bills,” said Wilson.

Wilson just set up his dining room for 50% capacity, the requirement Monday, only to learn the following day it went down to zero, forcing them to start delivering in hopes of keeping his dozen employees.

“From us to the community, we will miss you guys face to face but we have a responsibility to make sure people are being taken care of,” said Wilson.

Over in Fresno, Aram is staying positive.

“It has hurt us, it has crippled us, but we find a way to get out of it because we are resilient people of this country,” said Aram.

Fresno and Clovis police departments will be enforcing the order. Anyone who tries to stay open could face a misdemeanor or possibly arrest but they expect most business owners will comply.

