FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced Tuesday that they contributed $55 million through the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program to support more customers who have trouble paying their energy bills.

According to PG&E, the REACH program helps income-eligible families pay their energy bills during a crisis by providing a bill credit for qualifying customers with unpaid balances to prevent service disconnections.

PG&E says the distributed money will be implemented in two phases – and the first will be delivered this month.

According to PG&E, to be eligible for the program applicants must have an active PG&E residential account in their name, with a past-due balance not exceeding $2,000. They must also meet specific income guidelines, have received a shutoff notice or a past-due balance, and have not received REACH funding within 12 months.

More information and the application to apply for the REACH program can be found on PG&E’s website.