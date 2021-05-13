‘You could never catch her without a smile’: Friends remember the victim of fatal stabbing in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Friends are remembering a Visalia woman who was fatally stabbed earlier this week. According to police, the victim’s brother-in-law is a suspect in her death.

Visalia Police Department was alerted to the stabbing Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Mandeep Basra. She was active with the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and served as a board member and ambassador.

“You could never catch her without a smile,” said President of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Carlos Mendoza. “She’d always bring that brightness to the room. In fact, if you were having a terrible day you could not continue having that mood around her.”

Neighbors say Mandy was a mother – and at one time, her brother-in-law lived with her family.

“It’s sad, it’s tragic,” said neighbor Josh Martin. “I feel for the two boys who lost their mom, and the family that’s grieving essentially two losses. It’s just a sad deal.”

Visalia police say the suspect is 22-year-old Swarndeep Singh Basra is in custody in the hospital, suffering from injuries he sustained in a fight with the victim.