ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Leaning on one another- loved ones of Ramon Lopez and Eva Ybarro gathered Friday night in prayer.

“I had no words, my expression was just shock,” Ramon’s brother Renee Lopez said, “I still don’t understand it, my mom and my family are distraught.”

Lopez says his brother was a retired military officer who served in the Air Force for 20 years. He was currently working as an aviation safety inspector, and while he loved his work, Lopez says more than anything, his brother was a great father to a three-year-old son.

“I am the oldest of our siblings, and even though I am the oldest, I looked up to him,” Lopez said.

Atwater Police says late Monday night, Roman Lopez and Eva Ybarro were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the InShape gym on Shaffer Road.

Police say that’s when 42-year-old Daniel Corona Garibay allegedly shot and killed both Eva and Ramon.

They say Garibay is on the loose and was last seen in the Atwater and Livingston area riding a red and black Honda motorcycle.

Lopez says he doesn’t think this shooting is random, and that the suspect had a previous relationship with Eva. Lopez says the pair were targeted and did not deserve this, and now he and the rest of their families have to live the rest of their lives without them.

“You will be caught; you can’t run forever. We just want justice, we want the answers to be determined, and for them to be brought to justice and nothing else. There’s no words to express how we feel,” Lopez said.

If anyone has any information about where Garibay is, please contact the Atwater Police Department.

Lopez leaves behind a young child. If you would like to help their family with the unexpected expenses, they have put together a GoFundMe link below.