CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday.

The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st.

Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair.

This year’s fair will feature a carnival, parade, motorcycle racing, junior livestock, and nightly prize drawings.

There will also be performances by John Pemberton, Richie Blue, The Gilly Girls, Christy Bourbon & Straight Up, Randy Woods & Band, and Wishes for Fishes.

The fair will also offer a variety of food options, ranging from smoked turkey legs, hamburgers, linguica sandwiches, breakfast burritos, pizza, abelskivers, and more.

