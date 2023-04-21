FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – You can try out an electric vehicle at an Earth Day event in Fresno this weekend.

The Clean Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative is inviting everyone to test drive an electric vehicle on Saturday.

Officials say anyone who tests drives an electric vehicle will also be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card.

The event will have local food, 50+ exhibitors and vendors, music and dance performances throughout the day

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Fresno City College, at 1101 E. University Avenue.