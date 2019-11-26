You can take a turkey in your carry-on (and other Thanksgiving foods, too)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Turkeys, hams, pastries, pies, and stuffing, are all good to fly in carry-on luggage.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the Thanksgiving treats are all allowed in your carry-on luggage. Official advice is to wrap the food items well and place them inside plastic bags inside your bag in case of unexpected spillage.

The TSA’s rule is if it cannot be spilled, sprayed, spread, pumped, or poured, then it’s good to fly. If it can be, then it’s technically a liquid and you cannot take any-more than three ounces of it in your carry-on.

For anyone planning on getting away over the Thanksgiving break, airport officials warn that ticket counters can close for passenger check-in 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights and 60 minutes before departure for international flights.

