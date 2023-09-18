KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to replace the signs memorializing Lieutenant Commander Otis Vincent Tolbert, one of the many casualties of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the community to help replace the Lieutenant Commander Otis Vincent Tolbert Highway Memorial signs located on westbound Highway 198 east of 18th Avenue and eastbound Highway 198 east of 25th Avenue near the Lemoore Naval Air Station. The signs were dedicated in 2004.

Lt. Commander Tolbert was from the city of Lemoore and played football as a fullback at Fresno State. Deputies describe him as a loving family man who served his country in the United States Navy until he died.

Deputies say the current estimate for replacement and installation is approximately $11,500. The Safety Network in Fresno will be creating the new signs.

Sheriff’s officials say Sheriff Dave Robinson has allowed the acceptance of donations through the non-profit Kings County Sheriff’s Foundation. Any person, organization, or business willing to make a tax-deducive donation is encouraged to mail a check to C/O Nate Ferrier at 1550 Kings County Drive Hanford, CA 93230. The checks have to be made out to the Kings County Sheriff’s Foundation and in the memo line be sure to add Lt. Tolbert Memorial.

For any other information, contact Nate Ferrier at kcsheriff@co.kings.ca.us.