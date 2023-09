FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Beginning on Saturday, September 16, you can get into the Fresno County Historical Museum and Big Fresno Fair Museum for free.

Officials say the museums are open every third Saturday of the month for the community to enjoy and are completely free to enter.

The museums are located on the Fresno Fairgrounds at 1121 S. Chance Avenue. Parking is available in the Chance Avenue parking lot and guests are asked to enter through the Chance Gate. Parking is also free.