TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It has been nearly two months since two little girls were killed in a house fire in Strathmore.

Monday, two first responders were honored as heroes with the Medal of Valor, for saving the lives of the other family members in the home. The Medal of Valor is the highest honor a Sheriff Deputy with Tulare County can receive.

A family of seven lived inside the home on Bruce and Guthrie Drives when the fire ignited around 4 a.m. Bodycam from a Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy shows how they ran into the burning home, and pulled people to safety.

When this fire broke out, almost everyone was still inside the home back when the fire sparked in mid-October. First responders could not save everyone, but those who are here today are grateful for these heroes and their efforts.

“Right here I got another one. (coughs) I got two. (coughs),” said a Deputy, their audio captured on the bodycam.

Two Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Sergeant were honored for acting heroically without hesitation. Running into a burning home, helping put out the fire, and pulling five family members to safety.

“You saved my husband and two of my children that October day,” said the mother of five. She did not want to be identified at the press conference.

She made it out safely during the fire and is now able to thank the people who did it, in person.

“You put your life on the line to save mine and for that I can’t say thank you enough,” she said. “You are true heroes sent from heaven above.”

Deputies Hector Negrete and Javier Montoya along with their Sergeant Michael Torres, were all given the Medal of Valor for what they did on the morning of October 17.

“With no regard for their personal safety, the deputies that we’re recognizing here today crawled through on their hands and knees into a burning building filled with smoke,” said Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. “Two made their way into the bathroom and pull the father to safety.”

“Most men run away from fire, they ran to it, and because they did, I still have a family, and I’m still alive,” said the father of the five children, who did not identify himself at the press conference.

He had burns on his body and was unconscious when he was pulled from the home.

Of the seven people in the home, three were rushed to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

“Everyone knew there were people inside. They also knew that they were small children inside,” said Boudreaux.

“You tried to save two of my little girls, but God had the last say. He flew them to heaven that October day,” said the mother.

Two little girls, Bobby Jean and Josie, did not make it.

“I could never ever pay them back for what they did,” said the father. “They got families, they got children, and they didn’t even think of that. They thought of my family, my children.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Tulare County Fire Department.

There was only one smoke alarm in the home, and at the time of the fire, it was not working. Officials say every 10 months you should check the batteries on your smoke alarms and replace them if need be.