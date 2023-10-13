FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Yoshino restaurant in Fresno will celebrate 42 years in operation on Sunday.

The restaurant’s operators say they have been serving Japanese food in Fresno since 1981 at the same location on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno. From its sushi bar and shabu-shabu bar to the dining room, lounge, and teppanyaki performance area the restaurant staff says they offer a wide variety of dining selections.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he is happy to celebrate alongside the owner of Yoshino restaurant as they reach a milestone of 42 years in operation.

The event celebrating the anniversary will take place on October 15th at 6:00 p.m. at the restaurant at 6226 N Blackstone Avenue.