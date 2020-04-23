Yosemite’s Wawona Hotel to remain closed for visitor season for electrical work and upgrades

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The historic Wawona Hotel in Yosemite National Park will remain closed for the upcoming visitor season for necessary electrical repairs and upgrades, according to the National Park Service.

The work on replacing the Wawona’s current electrical system, which dates back to 1917, is expected to be finished by a scheduled re-opening by spring 2021, said spokesman Scott Gediman. The park service said the system needed to be replaced and upgraded for safety and the preservation of the historic hotel complex.

Work is also being done on renovating the hotel’s lobby and guest rooms during the closure period.

Gediman said all guests with existing reservations for the Wawona Hotel will be contacted to offer alternative options for their reservations.

The Wawona was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987, according to the park service. The hotel began operations in 1856 under the name “Clark’s Station,” before it was sold in 1875 and renamed Wawona, which is claimed to have come from the local Miwok word that represented the hoot of an owl which was considered to be the guardian spirit of the nearby sequoia trees.

The Clark Cottage, built in 1876, is the oldest remaining structure in the hotel complex, built before the main hotel building, which was constructed in 1879.

The park service said the most recent additions are the Annex building, which opened in 1918, and the golf course and swimming tank, which also opened in 1918.

