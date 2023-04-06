Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows is now the snowiest it’s ever been, records show

YOSEMITE (KSEE/KGPE) – The Yosemite National Park snow survey for Tuolumne Meadows was released on Wednesday – and park officials confirmed that this winter was indeed the snowiest Tuolumne Meadows on record.

Data from the survey sites goes back as far as 1930 – and the previous record was the winter of 1983 with an average snow depth of 168.84 inches and 66.98 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE).

On April 1, Yosemite National Park officials say they documented an average snow depth of 177.3 inches and 79.68 inches of snow water equivalent.

Park rangers warn that conditions within Yosemite National Park remain snowy, and while several miles of paved pedestrian paths in Yosemite Valley are plowed, all hiking trails are covered in snow. Visitors are advised to wear waterproof boots and traction devices – as even plowed paths can be icy. Hiking on snow-covered trails is not recommended.

For more information visit the National Parks website.