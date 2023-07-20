YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park has announced that Tioga Road will reopen on Saturday, but what does this mean for people trying to visit the park?

Park officials say Tioga Road will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 a.m. but warned there is still damage on the road so visitors are urged to take caution.

There are one-lane sections with delays of up to 15 minutes at Olmstead Point, officials say.

There is still no estimate as to when Tamarack Flat or Porcupine Flat Campgrounds will open. Officials say other campgrounds on Tioga Road will not open this year.

Park officials say clearing of the Tioga Road normally begins on or about April 15 each year and usually takes between one and two months.

Predicting when these roads will open is not possible, even in late spring, because April and May’s weather significantly affects plowing progress, park officials say.

Anyone looking to know how conditions are as you plan your trip, text YNPTraffic to 333111.