YOSEMITE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove is reopening to pedestrians this week.

Starting Wednesday, officials say hikers will be able to walk on the Mariposa Grove Road, which is plowed to the Mariposa Grove Arrival Area. However, park officials warn that the Mariposa Grove beyond the end of the plowed road is very snowy.

The hike to the Mariposa Grove is a four-mile round trip with 500 feet of elevation change – but hikers are warned that the road is very icy and recommend traction devices for shoes would be beneficial.

Due to road damage, officials say they are unable to service the vault toilets at the arrival area, but restrooms are available at the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza (near South Entrance) and a vault toilet is available at the picnic area about 1.3 miles from the welcome plaza.