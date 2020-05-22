Yosemite’s draft reopening plan halves the number of visitors

FILE - This April 2013 file photo shows a shuttle bus picking up passengers at Sentinel Bridge in front of Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An estimated 90 shuttle bus drivers and Yosemite National Park transportation workers who were laid off after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction. The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week layoffs require them to leave Yosemite by May 21, the Fresno Bee reported Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson, File)

YOSEMITE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A draft plan to reopen Yosemite National Park has been published by Yosemite Gateway Partners. It suggests the site could be ready for visitors again next month – but with major changes.

However, Yosemite National Park reopening in June is contingent on California entering Stage 3 of the Resilience Roadmap.

The draft plan, presented Monday and released Thursday, shows managing visitor concentrations throughout the park is a major consideration. It highlights locations such as Tunnel View, Bridalveil Fall, Curry Village, and Glacier Point as areas to monitor.

Cutting the number of visitors to 50% capacity was also included in the proposal. Visitors would be encouraged to pre-pay park fees online to reduce contact between gate staff and visitors and reduce the risk of overcrowding inside the park.

The draft plan also included new approaches to managing visitors, such as one-way trails and installing social distancing signs.

