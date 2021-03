FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite will open additional campgrounds during the summer camping season with social distancing measures in place, according to the National Park Service.

All open campgrounds will require reservations. First-come, first-served camping will not be available in 2021.

Yosemite campground information can be found here.