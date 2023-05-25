YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite Valley officials are inviting the public to join in on their annual celebratory Pride week that will take place from June 2 to June 10.

The week will host a variety of diverse speakers in their Speaker Series to cover an array of LGBTQ+ topics like Trans history in Yosemite, allyship, and more.

On June 6, the Pride march and picnic will kick off at 9:00 a.m. beginning outside the Valley Wellness Center and ending at the Church Bowl picnic area.

On June 7, rangers will host Yosemite Pride Outside at 9:00 a.m. where the community will get to participate in various activities such as Muay Thai, painting, plant walk identifications, and more followed by entertainment from various performers, including drag queens.

Straight allies are more than welcome to participate in the week-long event and posters are encouraged.

Anyone interested in participating or seeking more information about events can visit the Yosemite Community website.