OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The ongoing severe weather impacting almost the entirety of the Central Valley and the surrounding higher elevations has led to the closure of all Yosemite Unified School District campuses on Tuesday, according to an announcement by school district officials.

In the update posted Monday evening, officials say the move was due to severe weather and road conditions at all Yosemite Unified School District campuses.

The closure will impact Yosemite High School, the Education Options Progam (EdOpts), Coarsegold Elementary School, Rivergold Elementary School, and the district offices.

More information about school closures at Yosemite Unified campuses can be found here.