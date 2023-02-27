YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to continued weather-related issues, all Yosemite Unified school campuses (including the District offices/departments) will be closed again tomorrow, Feb. 28, according to school officials.

Representatives for the district say the weather has created power outages, hazardous travel conditions, and other impacts on students, staff, and families, along with forecasted weather throughout the evening, prompting school cancellations for Tuesday.

School officials say they will continue to monitor conditions and communicate any further information regarding the remainder of the week as soon as possible.