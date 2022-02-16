Yosemite to require reservations again in May

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the National Parks Service have announced on Wednesday that Yosemite will begin implementing a temporary peak hours reservation system at the end of May to prevent “chronic congestion” inside the park.

Authorities say on Fri., May 20 the new reservation system will begin and park visitors will need to secure a reservation to enter the park between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., seven days a week.

National Park officials say those entering the park outside of peak hours do not need to have a reservation to enter Yosemite.

“A visit to Yosemite should be about enjoying the beautiful granite-lined landscape, not sitting in gridlock,” said Yosemite National Park superintendent Cicely Muldoon.

“Yosemite visitors deserve a high-quality experience in this magnificent place. Our goal with the peak hours system is to ease overcrowding during the busiest times this summer while still offering access for all.”

According to officials, the reservation system will be in place until Sept. 30, 2022, and reservations will be required of all guests visiting the park, including annual and lifetime pass holders.

National Park authorities say peak hours reservations are included for guests staying overnight in the park which includes reservations secured at The Ahwahnee Hotel, Curry Village, Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Wawona Hotel, and NPS-managed campgrounds.

Reservations will also be included for those visiting with wilderness and Half Dome permits and visitors entering the park via permitted commercial tours or YARTS buses, according to National Park officials.

Authorities say the park will be undergoing multiple infrastructure improvement projects in 2022 too.

According to officials, repairs will be made to campgrounds, visitor facilities, roads, trails and utility systems meaning multiple areas in Yosemite will be closed as these improvements are made.

Some of these closures include Glacier Point Road, Crane Flat Campground, Tuolumne Meadows Campground and more, representatives with the National Park say.

For more information regarding the park’s peak hours reservation system or about the park in general, guests can visit the Yosemite National Park website to learn more.