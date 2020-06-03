Yosemite to reopen access to wilderness area and Half Dome for existing permit holders

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite National Park officials announced Tuesday that it will reopen access to the park’s wilderness to existing permit holders beginning Friday.

Access to the Yosemite Wilderness would be limited to park visitors with an existing wilderness permit or an existing permit to ascend Half Dome, the National Park Service said.

The move follows guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local public health officials.

More COVID-19-related information and updates from Yosemite National Park can be found at go.nps.gov/covid.

