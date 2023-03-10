YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park announced Thursday evening that additional days for the park’s closure have been added, and may continue to be if weather conditions continue to escalate.

Initially, park officials announced the park would be closed through the 12th of March, however, given recent weather conditions the park will now be closed through the 16th, and possibly longer.

Park rangers say the best-case scenario will allow for a partial reopening on March 17th.

As storms are forecasted for Friday and next week, park officials say they will continue to provide updates later through next week.