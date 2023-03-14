YOSEMITE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Yosemite National Park announced they will remain closed through Thursday, March 16, and possibly longer due to weather impacting the park.

The Park Service says a partial reopening on March 17 is a best-case scenario. Conditions will be evaluated on a daily basis and the park will provide an update.

Officials say park crews continue snow removal operations and flood preparation. Crews are working to plow roads and parking lots. They will also be removing snow from rooftops to prevent structure collapse and danger to bystanders from snow sliding off roofs.