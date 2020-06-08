Yosemite to allow more visitors into the park starting Thursday

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KSEE/KGPE) — More visitors will be able to enter Yosemite National Park starting Thursday.

“There is no place like Yosemite, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back,” said Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon. “It’s going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our gateway communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park.”

To increase park access while providing the public with a reasonable opportunity to comply with health guidelines, Yosemite National Park will implement a temporary day use reservation system, park officials said.

In the initial opening phase, the system will offer 1,700 vehicle passes each day.

Passes are to be validated at the park entrance gate on the reservation date and can be used for seven days of entry. The day-use vehicle reservations will go on sale through recreation.gov beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The day-use vehicle reservations system will no longer be used when the park resumes regular operations, park officials said.

Visitors with a camping or concession-operated lodging reservation, wilderness or Half Dome permit, vacation rental inside the park, and visitors entering via the local public transit system (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS buses)) or with a tour from one of the local businesses that have Commercial Use Authorizations (CUA) will not require a day-use reservation for park entry and will also have access to the park beginning on June 11. National Park Service

In this initial phase, the park’s target is to allow about 50% of the average June vehicle entry rate — which equates to 3,600 vehicle entries each day.

Visitors who already had wilderness permits or Half Dome permits for trips in the park were able to enter the park last Friday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.