Yosemite park rangers answer kids’ nature questions in weekly livestreams

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — What would you like to know about nature?

Two Yosemite National Park rangers, who are socially distancing at home, have taken to Facebook Live to answer kids’ questions and educate them about the park’s wildlife.

Rangers Anastastia Roy and Adam Ramsey say it’s important to stay curious. They go live every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page.

