YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Warming temperatures are expected to trigger flooding in Yosemite.

The National Park Service has closed the Eastern portion of Yosemite Valley from Friday, April 28th until Wednesday, May 3rd, because of the Merced River likely overflowing.

High temperatures expected at the end of the week are expected to cause rapid snowmelt.

A lot of the snowmelt from Yosemite is going to make its way into the Merced River and overflow onto roads and campgrounds. It flows through the heart of Yosemite Valley and is expected to grow four feet higher than its current level, up to 11.5 feet by Friday night.

“So where we’re standing will be covered in water?” “Yes,” replied Chelsea Layman. “It’ll come up over here,” she said.

Layman, who is with Yosemite National Park Service, explains the decision was made to close all roads east of El Capitan bridge leading into Yosemite Village.

An incident command response team has been deployed in the valley to help park rangers in case of any issues.

“The levels that they’re expected to flood to will come onto the road making it unsafe for travel,” she said.

A record snow year, that could cause the same concern again.

“Every 5-7 years we have quite a bit of flooding in Yosemite,” said David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The Merced River overflowing like this, isn’t new, according to Spector, and more than likely this closure won’t be the last of the season.

The river is getting roughly 8,400 cubic feet of water every second, from the snow melting and falling into the valley in the form of dozens of waterfalls.

“Because of the much warmer than normal temperatures, we’re expecting a lot of snow melt runoff in the mountains,” he said.

While those Eastern areas remain closed, places like El Capitan and Tunnel View are open where you can see the entire valley.

A lot of guests with reservations have been refunded or rescheduled for the park’s closure, and there could be some more closures in the future.

“We may see additional flooding but we’re keeping a close eye on that and ensure that guests are safe when they come into the park,” said Layman.

The exact number of how much the refunds or reservation changes will cost the park is unknown at this time. According to officials, it’s a large amount of money.