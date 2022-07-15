YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Washburn Fire burns into its ninth night, investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire in the first place.

Yosemite National Park officials said they are now looking for information from the public who were in the Mariposa Grove on Thursday. They believe any information could be useful for investigators.

Investigators believe the fire to be human-caused – and while it started just yards from the Giant Sequoias, they are all still standing.

Homes in Wawona are untouched too, paving the way for evacuees to come home.

“The goal is to try to repopulate by the weekend, but it’s not a set time frame. Fire crews are still working on the road, so we have to make sure it’s safe and secure,” Mark Ruggeiro with Yosemite Fire said.

The smoke is also clearing, letting the firefighters fight the fire from above.

“A lot of work was done yesterday we had air tankers working ridge lines keeping fire spread in check they made a big difference with helicopter drops,” Ruggeiro added.

There are now over 1,500 firefighters assigned to the fire, helping contain the flames. Now 4,700 acres in size, but 35% contained.

“We’re doing our best to get around this fire and suppress it and make it safe for everyone to come back in,” Ruggeiro said.