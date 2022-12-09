YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park wants to hear from the community about the Visitor Access Management Plan starting on Friday, park officials announced.

There will be a series of public meetings, both virtual and in-person beginning in Jan. 2023 through the start of Feb. 2023.

Park officials say the goal is to offer the visitors a “world-class experience” as this is the mission of the National Park System and hear the input on how can the experience be improved, how can visitors reduce the environmental impact, and how to protect the wildlife as well as other valuable natural resources.

The national park has implemented reservation systems for the last three summers. In 2020 and 2021, the park imposed the reservation system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at the beginning of 2022 due to construction work in the park.

Park officials hope that with the data gathered from the reservation system and the public’s input they can provide the highest quality visitor access in the future.

“We want to conduct a fully transparent planning process where the public will have an opportunity to contribute every step of the way.” Cicely Muldoon, Yosemite National Park Superintendent

In Nov. park officials announced they will not implement a reservation system for the summer of 2023 but reservations will be required for the last three weeks of Feb. 2023.

They say during that part of the year thousands of people visit Horsetail Fall, a waterfall that creates the illusion that the water is on fire, however, the surge of visitors has led to full parking lots, parking overflowing into traffic lanes, pedestrian-vehicle conflicts that lead to safety issues not to mention damage to natural and cultural resources.

Reservations will go on sale on the website Recreation.gov on Jan. 13, 2023. Each reservation will be valid for seven days.

To register and participate in the meetings starting in Jan click here.