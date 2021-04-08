Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservation this summer

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park starting on May 21.

Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that day-use reservations will be required for all users, including annual and lifetime pass holders. Each reservation is valid for three days.

Reservations are available beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21, 2021. Each day-use reservation is valid for one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle.

Day-use reservations are included for all visitors staying overnight in the park. This includes reservations for The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp, NPS-managed campgrounds. 

For further information on Yosemite National Park visit the parks website 

