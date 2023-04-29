YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After previously announcing to be closed for a short period due to projected flooding, Yosemite National Park officials announced the park will be reopened to the public on Sunday.

Initially, the week prior officials announced the park would be closed from April 28 to May 3 due to rapid warming and record snowpacks at elevation that would cause flooding, making roads unsafe.

Saturday, park rangers announced that forecasted river levels have gone down dramatically and since they have not seen the expected widespread flooding they were bracing for, the park is reopening early.

Because the park planned to be closed for several days, they say deliveries and normal orders were delayed resulting in the reopening of all park services to be phased.

Park rangers say the first part to be fully open will be the Yosemite Village area on Sunday followed by the Ahwahnee, Curry Village, and Yosemite Valley Lodge on Monday. Dining rooms will then reopen on Wednesday when deliveries arrive.