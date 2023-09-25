FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A park ranger is retiring after 59 years of patrolling Yosemite National Park.

Ranger Fred Koegler is retiring on Monday. He has completed over 200 Search and Rescue missions, most of which were done with the help of his patrol horse of over 20 years, King.

Koegler says he can tell many stories, as he has patrolled since before Tiagoa Road was paved, keeping notes in his ranger logbook along the way.

“I’m proud to have served Yosemite as part of the greatest Mounted Patrol Program in the country. We need to honor that history. It’s important to share that our Rangers are still riding. King has put in honorable years with the National Park Service, and they need to know he’s served me well. It’s just been an honor,” said Koegler

Fred and his patrol horse King were congratulated by the National Parks Service on their retirement after many years of service.