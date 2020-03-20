Yosemite National Park closed until further notice

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park is closed until further notice, according to a statement from the National Parks Service.

The statement Friday says the order came at the request of the local health department and no access will be permitted to Yosemite National Park.

Visitors are encouraged to see the park through its webcams.

The National Parks Service says it is monitoring the novel coronavirus situation and will notify the public when full operations resume.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mariposa County.

