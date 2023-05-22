YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As snowmelt continues in the higher elevations, that water is starting to flow into Yosemite National Park. Officials say that water is tumbling over cliffs and cutting through canyons.

Park officials describe the floodwater as “blissfully unconcerned with human inventions like roads and campgrounds” and continues to impact visitor facilities.

Areas affected include:

Minor flooding in Yosemite Valley: water levels are forecast to peak over the next few nights and forecasts show cooler weather and decreased flooding starting mid-week. Additional flooding is anticipated off and on until early July.

Housekeeping Camp, Lower Pines Campground, and North Pines Campground: the sites remain closed at least through Tuesday night (but no additional closures are planned at this time)

Park officials add that any visitors to Yosemite may find water on the roads, especially in the morning and evening. Drivers are also warned not to attempt to cross bridges with water flowing over them.

Visitors are also asked to keep their distance from rivers, creeks, and waterfalls due to the danger associated with fast-moving water.

Additionally, park officials say visitors should not try to wade, swim, or float on any rivers or creeks because Yosemite waters are completely closed to rafting and other recreation.

Park officials explain that rivers are icy, cold, incredibly powerful, and extremely hazardous.