Yosemite expected to reopen Monday following winter storm

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Park officials expect Yosemite to reopen to visitors by Monday following an ongoing winter storm.

Yosemite Valley has already received over 18 inches of snow as it continues to snow, the National Park Service said. Heavy, wet snow has caused trees and branches to fall throughout the park, causing damage to park facilities and vehicles.

No one has been injured due to the falling trees and branches.

Road crews continue to clear park roads and park areas, the park service said. However, Yosemite will remain closed as it is unsafe for visitors due to ongoing snowfall and tree failures.

Yosemite has been closed since Jan. 19 following a Mono wind event that downed trees and damaged faculties and vehicles throughout the park.

Yosemite National Park will remain closed at least until Monday, February 1, 2021, as a result of an ongoing winter storm.

When the park does reopen, officials reported that it will be open 24 hours per day.

Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel will reopen on Feb. 5, while the Upper Pines Campground will open on Feb. 8.

Visitors will be able to enter Yosemite using highways 140 and 120, and Hetch Hetchy Road, the park service said. Areas south of Yosemite Valley, including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove and the park’s south entrance on Highway 41 will remain closed until further notice.