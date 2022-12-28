YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A road into Yosemite National Park that was forced to close on Tuesday has reopened, according to the National Park Service.

El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140 inside the park, was closed due to what park rangers described as a “significant rockfall.” However, in an update on Wednesday officials say it is once again accessible.

The rockfall had forced the closure of El Portal Road/Highway 140 from the park boundary in El Portal to the intersection of the Big Oak Flat Road (which is the continuation of Highway 120 from the west), officials say.

Further updates on road closures inside Yosemite National Park can be found by clicking here.