OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE) — Cutting-edge technology at Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst is promising to give families a unique look at Yosemite.

It’s part of a new virtual reality experience that can take you on top of El Capitan, or back to the 1800’s when Yosemite was established as a national park.

“This VR cinema that we’re standing in right now is the United States’ only permanent positron VR theater at this time, which is very exciting,” said Matthew Sconce, Yosemite Cinema co-owner.

Experience Yosemite launched last week after a year in the making.

“We had people climb El Capitan, staying the night on little hammocks taking thousands of pictures of Yosemite National Park because you can’t fly drones through, can’t fly helicopters through. Cinematographers put all those pictures together, bringing this to life in 3D.

“They can sit with John Muir as he talks with Teddy Roosevelt around the campfire watching the sparks go up as they smell pine trees, because there’s scents in these things.”

Yes, the 17-minute experience even includes scents to really make you feel like you’re there.

And it’s narrated by Breaking Bad alum, Bryan Cranston.

“Citylights was able to do that. They talked to him and he absolutely loved Yosemite, so he was excited to be the narrator for it because it connects him to the park that he loves, and lets people also be able to connect to a voice that they love.”

Sconce said it’s been a especially good opportunity for people who can’t go to the national park right now because of the Washburn Fire.

But even for people who’ve already been to Yosemite, creators say this experience will show you something new.

“It felt dreamlike,” said Sconce.

Yosemite Cinema will always show the virtual reality Yosemite experience, but Sconce says there will be other seasonal showings, including scary experiences for Halloween, and family-friendly movies.