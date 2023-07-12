FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was mowing his lawn in Fresno started a fire that burned down two buildings on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire started outside a home at Temperance Avenue and Olive Avenue when a resident was mowing his lawn and cutting weeds shortly after 1:00 p.m. when it created sparks and flames.

“Unfortunately, he was doing it at the wrong time of day,” said Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara. “It just took a small spark to get this grass going.”

Crews estimate the temperature at the time to be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit and low humidity.

Approximately an acre of land was burned, as well as two outbuildings. Fire crews responded with six companies and 26 personnel.

“With that low humidity, it doesn’t take very much to get a fire burning,” said Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara. If mowing is necessary, he suggests doing it early in the morning or late at night.

A nearby power pole was also burned through and live power lines were on the ground. A PG&E crew was on the scene to start work making the area safe.