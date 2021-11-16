WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A very special celebration was held Tuesday in Fresno for a Veteran who turned 100 years old.

Bill Biggers served in the United States Army during World War II before joining the Fresno Police Department.

Organizers of the birthday event believe Bill is the oldest retired police officer in California.

He still volunteers as a docent at the Fresno Veterans Museum.

“Well, I just can’t believe they came up with this, there’s so much history. I enjoy all my work at the police department,” said Biggers.

Bill says the secret to a long life is clean living, he doesn’t smoke or drink. He also says it’s important to serve the people and God.