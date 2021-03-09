WWI artillery explosive found inside Sanger shed

Courtesy: Sanger Police Department

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An artillery round from World War I was found inside a shed outside a Sanger home on Monday, according to Sanger Police.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Officer’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded to the home, along with National Guard explosive ordnance personnel. The artillery was identified as a live 80mm high explosive anti-personnel artillery round from World War I.

Police say the photo below is an X-Ray taken of the artillery round on scene.

Courtesy: Sanger Police

The artillery was turned over to the National Guard for destruction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

