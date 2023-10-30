FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown are coming to Fresno, according to The Save Mart Center.

The Save Mart Center says Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, LA Knight, ‘The Ring General’ Gunther, Bobby Lashley, The New Day, Becky Lynch, Carlito, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, plus many more will be in Fresno on Feb. 18 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale November 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or from the Save Mart Center box office beginning at 12 noon. For more information visit SaveMartCenter.com.