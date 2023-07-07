FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fans of WWE will get a chance to see the show live this September.

“WWE: SuperShow” is making its return to Save Mart Center on Sunday, September 24.

Officials say Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown Superstars will be taking over the Save Mart Center for a night full of surprises in a power-packed show.

Stars appearing at the show will include:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Sami Zayn
  • Kevin Owens
  • Solo Sikoa
  • The USOS
  • Bianca Belair
  • LWO
  • Shinsuke Nakamura

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Officials say that tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or from the Save Mart Center Box office beginning at noon.