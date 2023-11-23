MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Three were injured, and two are dead after a crash near Merced, on Thursday morning.

Around 4:14 a.m., CHP received calls of a wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, north of the city of Atwater, between Applegate Road and Atwater Boulevard.

CHP units say that they were on their way to the scene, but before they could intercept the wrong-way driver, the vehicle crashed into an oncoming SUV going southbound.

Officers say the victim’s vehicle was a Chevrolet SUV and had 4 people inside. The SUV flipped and caught on fire after the impact.

A person in the area and CHP officers helped remove the occupants from the SUV that were in that vehicle, officers say there were three with moderate-to-major injuries and one fatality.

CHP also says inside the wrong-way vehicle was driving a Hyundai Elantra and a solo male occupant died of his injuries based upon the impact.

Alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the crash.