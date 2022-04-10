MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the California Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 12:36 a.m. on Highway 99 near Avenue 18 ½ in Madera County. Officers say the dispatch center began receiving calls reporting a pickup truck driving the wrong way on southbound Highway 99 six minutes earlier near Madera Avenue.

Investigators say the truck continued on for about six miles until it crashed head-on into a black SUV with four people inside, and then settled in the center median before catching on fire.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the truck and died at the scene. The passengers in the SUV sustained moderate to major injuries.