Wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash in Madera County, four others injured, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly crash in Madera County has left one dead and four others injured early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Just after 12:00 a.m., CHP officers responded to a head-on traffic collision on Avenue 12 at Road 36 1/2 in the Madera Ranchos area.

Officers say a man driving a gray Toyota was driving on the wrong side of Avenue 12 when he crashed head-on into an oncoming white BMW.

Upon arrival, authorities say medical personnel performed CPR on the driver of the Toyota but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP officers, a woman was driving the white BMW with three other under-aged passengers in the car. They were all transported to a local hospital with major, but non-threatening injuries officials say.

Detectives say physical evidence suggests the wrong-way driver had been driving while intoxicated and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities also say investigators determined there was dense fog in the area, with visibility ranging from 100 to 500 feet on Avenue 12.

CHP officials say no alcohol or drug use is suspected on behalf of the woman driving the BMW.

This is an ongoing investigation.