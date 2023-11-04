FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver leaves one man dead, and another hospitalized with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol says.

The CHP says it was alerted to a report of an injury collision around 12:25 a.m. Saturday on Highway 180, east of Armstrong Avenue.

Officers say they arrived to find a 2023 Honda Accord involved in a crash with a 2016 Buick Enclave.

Investigators say the Honda, driven by 30-year-old Vikash Kumar of Fresno, had reportedly been driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of HWY 180 prior to the collision.

Kumar allegedly tried to make a U-turn to correct his wrong-way direction of travel when his car connected with the Buick.

Officers also say the Buick, driven by a 33-year-old man from Madera, hit the passenger side of the Honda as he was unable to avoid the crash.

The collision critically injured Kumar’s male passenger, and investigators say he died at the scene.

Neither the Buick’s driver, nor his 26-year-old female passenger from Sanger, were transported to the hospital and told first responders at the scene that they would seek their own medical attention.

Kumar was transported to an area hospital with major injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the CHP.

Investigators say he was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Once Kumar is released from the hospital he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.