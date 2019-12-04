Wrestling coach from Los Banos arrested for alleged inappropriate acts with boy

SAN JOSE, California (KRON) – A high school wrestling coach from Los Banos has been arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a boy, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities say 60-year-old Bruce Shelton was arrested on Monday in San Jose without incident.

In October, detectives were informed of the alleged inappropriate behavior Shelton was engaging in with the victim.

Shelton has been a wrestling coach at Oak Grove High School for more than 35 years and was a former food service worker.

Investigators determined that Shelton inappropriately touched the boy between December 2016 and February 2017 in San Jose and the City of Los Banos.

Shelton has been booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child age 14 or 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police Department on (408) 537-1382.

