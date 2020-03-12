‘Would you rather I be dead?’; Muhammad trial hears calls he made to his mother after his arrest

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – New chilling audio recordings of accused spree-killer Kori Muhammad were played in court on Wednesday.

One recording, a conversation with his mother confessing to gunning down four Fresno men, three of whom he admits to killing because they were white. He also told her to sell interviews for money and be thankful he’s alive – all while Carl Williams’ mother was in the audience with tears in her eyes.

“Mama, I love you, stop crying, would you rather I be dead,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad then asked his mother if the murders he committed had made national news, “was it on CNN and stuff?”

At times during the recording, there were long pauses. In court, Muhammad was yawning and rolling his eyes.

But during the more than one-hour conversation Muhammad had with his mother, he tells her why he killed Carl Williams, the security guard at the Motel 6 on Blackstone, near Ashlan.

“The security guard that I killed kept talking crazy so I just shot him,” Muhammad said.

In another phone interview heard in court, made with a former KSEE24 news reporter, Muhammad recognized what he did was wrong.

“Considering the crime I did, I can live with having to be in jail, like I know what I did was wrong,” Muhammad said.

“So, you don’t regret killing four people?” asked Matt Mendes, a former news reporter for CBS47 and KSEE24.

Muhammad replied, “No, I don’t.”

Muhammad was in court for the morning session but halfway through the afternoon session, he requested to go back to his jail cell.

On Monday the prosecution is expected to rest its case; the defense will then start to call witnesses.

By Mar. 23, the jury is expected to reach a verdict for the murders. In April, the sanity phase begins to determine if Muhammad is hospitalized or goes to prison. The penalty phase begins after that to determine if Muhammad faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or if he will get the death penalty.

The case is scheduled to resume Monday.

